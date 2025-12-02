Qatar Airways Unveils New Formula 1 Livery At Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways concluded an unforgettable Qatar Grand Prix weekend, delivering a vibrant showcase of sport, innovation, and culture both on and off the track. The airline and Title Partner of Formula 1 extended its congratulations to Max Verstappen as the winner of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Ahead of Saturday's Sprint race, thousands witnessed the Qatar Airways celebratory flypast over the Lusail International Circuit, after media and invited guests experienced a special preview of the airline's new F1-themed livery designed by Swizz Beatz. Media were invited to experience the flypast from inside the aircraft which was equipped by Starlink high-speed“gate-to-gate” Wi-Fi which provided the media live broadcast capability onboard the flight as it flew above the Lusail International Circuit.

The new livery was then officially unveiled at the Qatar Airways Hangar, with a special entrance from Kevin Hart in which he appeared to be an F1 driver performing celebratory 'doughnuts'.

The launch event was attended by the airline's star partners including David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Rio Ferdinand, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Swizz Beatz, and Novak Djokovic – marking one of the race weekend's most anticipated highlights.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“This weekend, Qatar Airways brought together innovation and passion by engaging with leading forces in the fields of sport and arts to offer an unmatched community experience. The debut of our latest F1 livery drew a massive interest from sport enthusiasts, creatives, and aviation buffs – making our flypast the most tracked flight for an entire 24-hour cycle on Flightradar24. Judging by the global reaction we have already seen; I can confidently say that this F1 design will go down in history as one of the most iconic aircraft liveries in global aviation.”

