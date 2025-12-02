403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia, Russia Strike Mutual Visa Exemption Deal
(MENAFN) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak executed a landmark mutual visa exemption agreement Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
The exemption encompasses all passport categories, granting visa-free access for tourism, business, or visiting relatives and friends for up to 90 consecutive or nonconsecutive days annually.
However, the agreement excludes individuals traveling for employment, education, residency, or Hajj purposes, which still mandate specialized visas, the statement clarified.
Russia becomes the first nation with which Saudi Arabia has established a mutual visa-exemption pact applicable to regular passport holders, according to the ministry.
The signing occurred alongside the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum, where senior officials, experts, and investors from both nations convened to bolster economic collaboration.
During the forum, the two countries additionally formalized a memorandum of understanding on climate change cooperation and low-carbon development initiatives.
The exemption encompasses all passport categories, granting visa-free access for tourism, business, or visiting relatives and friends for up to 90 consecutive or nonconsecutive days annually.
However, the agreement excludes individuals traveling for employment, education, residency, or Hajj purposes, which still mandate specialized visas, the statement clarified.
Russia becomes the first nation with which Saudi Arabia has established a mutual visa-exemption pact applicable to regular passport holders, according to the ministry.
The signing occurred alongside the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum, where senior officials, experts, and investors from both nations convened to bolster economic collaboration.
During the forum, the two countries additionally formalized a memorandum of understanding on climate change cooperation and low-carbon development initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment