MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market to Surpass $15 billion in 2029. In comparison, the construction machinery market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $488 billion by 2029, with asphalt and concrete equipment to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,141 billion by 2029, the asphalt and concrete equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market in 2029?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the asphalt and concrete equipment market in 2029, valued at $5,409 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,034 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing public infrastructure investment, rising government-backed low-cost housing and increasing merger and acquisitions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the asphalt and concrete equipment market in 2029, valued at $3,467 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,682 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the stricter mandates and standards on construction quality and increasing product launches.

Request a free sample of the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market report:



What will be Largest Segment in the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market in 2029?

The asphalt and concrete equipment market is segmented by type into asphalt batch mix plant, concrete road paver, concrete block making machine, concrete pipe making machine, self-loading concrete mixer machine and other types. The asphalt batch mix plant market will be the largest segment of the asphalt and concrete equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 30% or $4,550 million of the total in 2029. The asphalt batch mix plant market will be supported by increasing demand for durable road surfacing, rising investments in highway and expressway projects, strict government regulations for quality road construction, growing need for equipment with higher productivity and automation, increasing adoption of eco-friendly and low-emission plants, expansion of urban and rural connectivity projects and rising focus on recycling and reusing asphalt for sustainable road development.

The asphalt and concrete equipment market is segmented by power source into electric, diesel, gasoline, hybrid and solar. The diesel market will be the largest segment of the asphalt and concrete equipment market segmented by power source, accounting for 70% or $10,599 million of the total in 2029. The diesel market will be supported by widespread availability of diesel fuel across regions, high power output suitable for heavy-duty construction projects, dominance in large-scale road and infrastructure projects, preference in remote areas with limited electric infrastructure, established reliability and durability of diesel engines, advancements in emission-reducing technologies for compliance and strong demand from contractors prioritizing proven fuel efficiency.

The asphalt and concrete equipment market is segmented by equipment size into small-scale equipment, medium-scale equipment, large-scale equipment and portable equipment. The large-scale equipment market will be the largest segment of the asphalt and concrete equipment market segmented by equipment size, accounting for 41% or $6,232 million of the total in 2029. The large-scale equipment market will be supported by growing investments in mega infrastructure projects, rising demand for high-capacity and heavy-duty machines, government focus on expressways, bridges and airport projects, preference for equipment with higher durability and efficiency, increasing contractor reliance on advanced large-scale equipment for faster execution, availability of financing and leasing for heavy machinery and strong adoption in industrial and government projects.

The asphalt and concrete equipment market is segmented by application into road construction, airport runways, parking lots, bridges, industrial sites and residential properties. The road construction market will be the largest segment of the asphalt and concrete equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 50% or $7,499 million of the total in 2029. The road construction market will be supported by rising government investments in national highways and rural roads, growing demand for durable and smooth road networks, expansion of smart cities requiring better connectivity, increasing adoption of mechanized equipment for faster execution, strong demand for repair and maintenance of aging road networks, rising vehicle population requiring improved road infrastructure and cross-border trade initiatives boosting road development projects.

The asphalt and concrete equipment market is segmented by end-user industry into commercial construction, infrastructure development, residential construction, industrial construction, government projects and repair and maintenance. The infrastructure development market will be the largest segment of the asphalt and concrete equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 45% or $6,816.66 million of the total in 2029. The infrastructure development market will be supported by government investments in roads, bridges and airports, rising international funding for infrastructure modernization, demand for high-capacity equipment for mega projects, adoption of advanced pavers and mixers in expressway construction, growing focus on rural connectivity projects, rapid urbanization requiring large-scale infrastructure upgrades and increasing global initiatives for sustainable and smart infrastructure.

What is the expected CAGR for the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the asphalt and concrete equipment market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global asphalt and concrete equipment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to infrastructure development and modernization, construction technology and equipment innovation and residential landscape worldwide.

Increase In Public Infrastructure Investment - The increase in public infrastructure investment will become a key driver of growth in the asphalt and concrete equipment market by 2029. Governments worldwide are allocating significant funds to develop and upgrade transportation networks, including roads, highways and bridges, to improve connectivity and economic efficiency. This growing investment is expected to boost construction activities and create higher demand for advanced asphalt and concrete machinery that can deliver durable and efficient results. Several countries are implementing infrastructure plans to support infrastructure expansion and green transformation. The increased focus on public infrastructure development is expected to drive the adoption of modern equipment, supporting faster project completion and improved construction quality. As a result, the increase in public infrastructure investment is anticipated to contributing to a 1.1% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Residential And Commercial Construction Activities - The increasing residential and commercial construction activities will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. With a rise in new housing units and commercial buildings, there is a growing demand for durable and efficient infrastructure solutions. This surge in construction projects necessitates advanced machinery capable of handling large-scale paving and surfacing tasks. The expansion of urban areas and the development of new commercial hubs further contribute to the need for reliable asphalt and concrete equipment to support these construction endeavours. Consequently, the increasing residential and commercial construction activities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Stricter Mandates And Standards On Construction Quality - The stricter mandates and standards on construction quality will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. With governments and regulatory authorities enforcing updated building codes and quality standards, construction projects are required to meet higher durability, safety and sustainability criteria. These regulations encourage the use of advanced machinery that can deliver precise, consistent and high-quality asphalt and concrete work. As a result, the adoption of modern construction equipment is expected to increase, helping construction companies comply with regulations while improving efficiency and long-term infrastructure performance. Therefore, stricter mandates and standards on construction quality is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Surge In Government-Backed Low-Cost Housing - The surge in government-backed low-cost housing will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029 Increasing investments in affordable residential construction are creating demand for durable roads, pavements and supporting infrastructure within housing developments. Governments are funding large-scale projects to provide homes for low- and middle-income populations, which require substantial use of asphalt and concrete materials. The expansion of such housing projects is likely to increase the need for modern construction equipment, accelerating the adoption of advanced asphalt and concrete machinery for efficient and high-quality infrastructure development. Consequently, the surge in government-backed low-cost housing is projected to contributing to a 0.3% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market report here:



What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the asphalt batch mix plant market, diesel powered asphalt and concrete equipment market, large-scale asphalt and concrete equipment market, road construction machinery for asphalt/concrete market and infrastructure development equipment for asphalt/concrete market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rapid adoption of automation and telematics for fleet-wide optimization, advanced sensor- and AI-enabled quality-control (real-time mix monitoring, defect detection and compaction verification), electrification and cleaner diesel technologies that lower operating costs and meet tightening emissions rules, modular and scalable equipment designs that shorten project lead times, and rising government and private investment in highways, urban renewal and resilient infrastructure. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of digital-twin and predictive-maintenance platforms that cut downtime, improved material-science (admixtures and high-performance mixes) that require specialized machinery, and expanding rental/contracting models that make high-end equipment accessible, fueling transformative growth within the broader construction machinery industry.

The diesel powered asphalt and concrete equipment market by $2,095 million, the road construction machinery for asphalt/concrete market by $1,688 million, the infrastructure development equipment for asphalt/concrete market by $1,539 million, the large-scale asphalt and concrete equipment market by $1,156 million and asphalt batch mix plant market is projected to grow by $944 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: