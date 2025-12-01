UAE: 1 In 3 Students Show ADHD Symptoms Women More Affected, Study Shows

A 2024 UAE study found that between 13.6 and 34 per cent of university students showed symptoms associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), with higher levels noted among women. As awareness of adult ADHD grows, clinicians say the increase reflects broader shifts in how young adults live, study, and form relationships today.

According to experts, this comes as the transition into adulthood often exposes signs that were previously masked by strict school routines and parental support. Lindi Nhlapo, psychologist at Thrive Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, said the increased demands make symptoms more visible.

“They are expected to plan, organise and manage tasks independently. When the cognitive load becomes heavier, symptoms like forgetfulness, avoidance or taking on too many commitments become more noticeable,” she said.

Hyperactivity can appear as internal restlessness rather than physical movement. Impulsivity may look like over prioritising social activities. Inattentiveness may manifest as persistent mental fatigue or difficulty breaking tasks down.

The study, conducted by Al Yateem and colleagues, surveyed 406 young adults aged 18 to 20 years. It also noted that females reported symptoms of probable ADHD at higher rates than males, which may indicate potential screening gaps and stigma.

Digital distraction can worsen symptoms

As ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition, experts warn that modern overstimulation and digital distraction can worsen symptoms.

“The constant digital noise, rapid task switching and sensory overload can worsen the core features, especially difficulties with attention regulation, impulsivity, emotional reactivity and executive functioning,” she added.

She noted that it does not directly cause ADHD, but it can magnify symptoms, expose vulnerabilities earlier, and increase overlap with other psychiatric presentations.

Clinicians say these challenges influence areas of life that go beyond academics. The way young adults communicate and maintain relationships can change when symptoms are misunderstood.

Research suggests that couples in which one partner has ADHD may be nearly twice as likely to experience serious conflict or separation compared to neurotypical couples. Experts stress this does not mean ADHD leads to breakups; rather, misunderstandings and daily pressures can accumulate if neither partner understands what is going on.

“When symptoms are interpreted as not caring, resentment grows,” Nhlapo said.“Recognising intention matters. It is collaboration that strengthens a relationship.”

Dr Manuela Paone, a psychodynamic oriented clinical psychologist who works with couples, said many people with ADHD bring strong qualities into relationships.“Passion and creativity can make bonds feel close. But when forgetfulness or zoning out is interpreted as disinterest, it creates a cycle that is difficult to stop without awareness. Understanding where behaviours come from is the first step to break that cycle.”

Diagnosis and support are sometimes viewed as expensive or hard to access. Clinicians advise adults who suspect they have ADHD to begin by speaking to a doctor, using validated screening tools and adopting routines that support focus and communication.

Relationship counsellor Jessica Rosslee said progress involves both sides.“It is not about saying accept me because I have ADHD. It is saying I know this affects you and I am working on it. When responsibility meets empathy, intimacy grows,” she noted.

Experts say ADHD does not predetermine the future of a relationship or a student's success. Early understanding can prevent tension and help young adults build structure that supports connection, both in daily life and long term.