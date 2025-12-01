2025 Paralympic Day Event At AZF Tomorrow

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) is preparing to host the 2025 Paralympic Day, an event aimed at empowering people with disabilities and offering them the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports activities that promote teamwork and positivity.

The event, in collaboration with the Qatar Paralympic Federation for People with Disabilities and Qatar Stars League, will take place Wednesday at Aspire Dome's Indoor Athletics Track from 9am-1pm, with the participation of around 250 participants from schools and centres across Qatar.

Participants will engage in 15 sports activities designed to encourage interaction, build team spirit, and enjoy sports in an inclusive and safe environment.

The activities include goalball for the visually impaired, table tennis for people with disabilities, obstacle course, javelin throw, tug-of-war, and parachute game.

The event will also feature specialised sports activities for individuals with hearing and visual impairments, the deaf community, and those with physical disabilities.

Through this initiative, the AZF reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting the values of inclusivity and equality in sports, and by empowering all members of the community to engage in sports activities within a safe and motivating environment that encourages positive participation and social integration, a statement added.

