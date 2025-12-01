Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Misnad Meets Dutch Minister For Foreign Trade And Development

2025-12-01 11:09:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Monday with the visiting Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of the Netherlands, Okie De Vries.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with co-operation between the countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of international development, humanitarian projects, and foreign trade. Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing co-ordination and expanding areas of partnership in the coming period.

Gulf Times

