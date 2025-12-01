Al-Misnad Meets Dutch Minister For Foreign Trade And Development

Discussions during the meeting dealt with co-operation between the countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of international development, humanitarian projects, and foreign trade. Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing co-ordination and expanding areas of partnership in the coming period.

