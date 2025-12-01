Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Palestinian Ambassador Starts Dec. 5 In Brazil


2025-12-01 11:06:03
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The new Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Marwan Jebril Burini, arrives in the country on Wednesday (3) and takes office on Friday (5). He will replace Ibrahim Alzeben, who is leaving the post after 17 years.

Alzeben, however, will not leave Brasília. In the federal capital, he will take over as ambassador of the Arab League Mission in Brazil, a regional organization that gathers the 22 Arab states. The post has been vacant since the departure of Jordanian diplomat Qais Shqair in November. Head of Palestinian diplomacy in Brazil since 2008, Alzeben was also the dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil, a position now held by Morocco's ambassador in Brasília, Nabil Adghoghi.

Marwan Jebril Burini is arriving in Brazil from El Salvador, where he has served since 2018. Alzeben, in turn, received tributes last Wednesday (26) as a farewell to the role. On Monday (1), he will make his official farewell at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more:
Platform proposes ethical narrative on Palestine

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Universidad de El Salvador

The post New Palestinian ambassador starts Dec. 5 in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

MENAFN01122025000213011057ID1110422583



Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search