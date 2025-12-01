New Palestinian Ambassador Starts Dec. 5 In Brazil
Alzeben, however, will not leave Brasília. In the federal capital, he will take over as ambassador of the Arab League Mission in Brazil, a regional organization that gathers the 22 Arab states. The post has been vacant since the departure of Jordanian diplomat Qais Shqair in November. Head of Palestinian diplomacy in Brazil since 2008, Alzeben was also the dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil, a position now held by Morocco's ambassador in Brasília, Nabil Adghoghi.
Marwan Jebril Burini is arriving in Brazil from El Salvador, where he has served since 2018. Alzeben, in turn, received tributes last Wednesday (26) as a farewell to the role. On Monday (1), he will make his official farewell at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Read more:
Platform proposes ethical narrative on Palestine
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Universidad de El Salvador
The post New Palestinian ambassador starts Dec. 5 in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment