MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The new Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Marwan Jebril Burini, arrives in the country on Wednesday (3) and takes office on Friday (5). He will replace Ibrahim Alzeben, who is leaving the post after 17 years.

Alzeben, however, will not leave Brasília. In the federal capital, he will take over as ambassador of the Arab League Mission in Brazil, a regional organization that gathers the 22 Arab states. The post has been vacant since the departure of Jordanian diplomat Qais Shqair in November. Head of Palestinian diplomacy in Brazil since 2008, Alzeben was also the dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil, a position now held by Morocco's ambassador in Brasília, Nabil Adghoghi.

Marwan Jebril Burini is arriving in Brazil from El Salvador, where he has served since 2018. Alzeben, in turn, received tributes last Wednesday (26) as a farewell to the role. On Monday (1), he will make his official farewell at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more:

Platform proposes ethical narrative on Palestine

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Universidad de El Salvador

The post New Palestinian ambassador starts Dec. 5 in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.