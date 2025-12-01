Uzbekistan Reveals New External Borrowing Strategy In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan expects to attract $5 billion in external borrowing next year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

For comparison, external borrowing amounted to $5.5 billion in 2025.

Out of the earmarked $5 billion, $2.5 billion is designated for bolstering the state budget, whereas the other $2.5 billion is earmarked for the financing of investment initiatives.



The aggregate issuance of sovereign debt instruments on behalf of the state has been delineated at 30 trillion soums ($2.5 billion).



Concurrently, the cap for the financial outlay on novel public–private partnership (PPP) initiatives has been established at $6.5 billion.

As of November 26, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan stands at 1 USD = 11,936.89 soums.