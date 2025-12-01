Uzbekistan Reveals New External Borrowing Strategy In 2026
For comparison, external borrowing amounted to $5.5 billion in 2025.
Out of the earmarked $5 billion, $2.5 billion is designated for
bolstering the state budget, whereas the other $2.5 billion is
earmarked for the financing of investment initiatives.
The aggregate issuance of sovereign debt instruments on behalf of the state has been delineated at 30 trillion soums ($2.5 billion).
Concurrently, the cap for the financial outlay on novel public–private partnership (PPP) initiatives has been established at $6.5 billion.
As of November 26, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan stands at 1 USD = 11,936.89 soums.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment