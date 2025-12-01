Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Reveals New External Borrowing Strategy In 2026

Uzbekistan Reveals New External Borrowing Strategy In 2026


2025-12-01 10:03:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 2. Uzbekistan expects to attract $5 billion in external borrowing next year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

For comparison, external borrowing amounted to $5.5 billion in 2025.

Out of the earmarked $5 billion, $2.5 billion is designated for bolstering the state budget, whereas the other $2.5 billion is earmarked for the financing of investment initiatives.

The aggregate issuance of sovereign debt instruments on behalf of the state has been delineated at 30 trillion soums ($2.5 billion).

Concurrently, the cap for the financial outlay on novel public–private partnership (PPP) initiatives has been established at $6.5 billion.

As of November 26, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan stands at 1 USD = 11,936.89 soums.

MENAFN01122025000187011040ID1110422452



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search