Amir Voices Qatar's Welcome To Arab Brothers In FIFA Arab Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani voiced the State of Qatar's welcome to the Arab brothers participating in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that the State of Qatar is pleased to welcome the Arab brothers in the FIFA Arab Cup, wishing the participating teams all the success.

HH the Amir hoped that the hearts would always be united in friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect, and that the tournament would achieve its desired impact in further developing football in the Arab world. His Highness congratulated Palestine on its victory in Monday's opening match.