Findbullionprices Tracks Unprecedented Surge In 2025 Black Friday Gold And Silver At Spot Price Deals
In 2025, the rush started early. Dozens of major U.S. bullion retailers launched pre-Black Friday promotions, Black Friday Week sales, and daily spot-price events ahead of the holiday weekend. To help investors navigate the rapidly changing offers, FindBullionPrices has rolled out tracking of major Black Friday bullion deals across the industry.
Spot Price Bullion Deals Dominating 2025
This year's Black Friday offerings feature some of the most aggressive pricing in more than a decade, including:
Full-ounce sovereign gold coins at spot price (limited household quantities)
Fractional gold coins at spot, including classic 19th- and 20th-century issues
Large-format world gold coins at melt cost, ideal for low-premium stacking
U.S. Mint gold coins at spot, including select commemoratives
Silver rounds at spot, including 1 oz singles, 2-coin bundles, and full tubes
90% silver coins (junk silver) at or below spot, with multiple face-value tiers
Below-melt vintage silver dollars, with discounts rarely seen in modern markets
While some deals will run all week, many are inventory-limited and expected to sell out quickly, some within hours.
FindBullionPrices: Helping Investors Capture the Lowest Premiums
As Black Friday bullion releases accelerate, finding the absolute best price has become increasingly complex. FindBullionPrices, a data-based platform tracking metals markets since 2017, solves this problem by providing:
Real-Time Price Monitoring
The platform scans dealer pricing multiple times per hour, highlighting spot-price and near-spot opportunities for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.
Transparent Premium Comparison
Users can instantly compare the total delivered cost, including payment-method pricing, shipping fees, and quantity-based tier structures.
Dedicated Spot-Deal Dashboards
Specialized tools track:
Gold at spot
Silver at spot
Closest-to-spot premiums
Pre-1933 gold, sovereign gold, and low-premium world gold
Deal Expiration Alerts
Because many Black Friday specials can sell out rapidly, FindBullionPrices encourages investors to check the site frequently throughout the week, especially during morning restocks and limited-quantity flash events.
Cyber Week Bullion Deals Expected to Continue
Following Black Friday, numerous retailers will extend promotions into Cyber Monday and Cyber Week, with fresh rounds of spot-price items, discounted premiums, and daily rotating offers.
Investors can rely on FindBullionPrices to stay ahead of changing inventory and spot-price availability throughout the entire holiday period.
About FindBullionPrices
FindBullionPrices is an independent precious-metals price comparison platform used by hundreds of thousands of investors to monitor bullion pricing, premiums, and product availability across dozens of trusted and reputable U.S. bullion dealers. The site aggregates real-time pricing for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, helping investors make informed, cost-efficient decisions in a fast-moving market. FindBullionPrices has tracked bullion pricing since 2017.
