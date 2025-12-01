Global Manufacturing Innovation Forum 2025 And Saudi-Dongguan Businesses Announce 17 Billion SAR Collaboration

MENAFN - GetNews) The Global Manufacturing Innovation Forum 2025 in Riyadh launched key initiatives connecting Saudi Arabia and Dongguan, China, including a 17 billion SAR strategic collaboration, industrial development zones, and an exhibition showroom.







The Global Manufacturing Innovation Forum 2025 took place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh. The forum aimed to introduce a comprehensive industrial ecosystem linking Dongguan, China, known as the“World Factory,” with Saudi Arabia's long-term economic development objectives.

During the event, several strategic initiatives were formally launched:



Dongguan Youpin (Saudi Arabia) Exhibition & Sales Showroom, a permanent showroom presenting Dongguan's manufacturing products and services.

Administrative Office Spaces in Central Riyadh, serving as a strategic base for Dongguan companies entering the Saudi market. Saudi–Dongguan Industrial Development Zone, a dedicated zone to promote joint manufacturing, technology exchange, and industrial localization aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum also announced the next phase of the collaboration through the Global Manufacturing Innovation Expo and Conference 2026, scheduled for August 8, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.







Strengthening Industrial Cooperation

The initiative is structured to go beyond traditional trade by creating a support framework for Saudi and Chinese businesses. The exhibition showroom provides direct access to the Saudi market, the administrative offices support operational activities, and the industrial development zone is designed to enable long-term manufacturing cooperation, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's objectives for industrial diversification and enhanced production efficiency.

Future Manufacturing Focus

Industry leaders and experts discussed advanced manufacturing solutions, integrated supply chains, and joint investment opportunities. The forum supported Saudi companies seeking innovation and international partnerships to advance business growth and industrial localization.

Leadership Statements

Dr. Rashed Osman, Executive Director of SACNCO and Chairman of SAMYCNCO Group of Companies, stated:“Today, we are not simply opening a showroom or office; we are creating the foundation of a thriving industrial corridor. The launch of the Saudi–Dongguan Industrial Development Zone demonstrates our commitment to knowledge transfer, co-production facilities, and the development of a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem aligned with Vision 2030 and Belt and Road initiatives.”

Mr. Abdul Malik Asaker, Executive Consultant and Senior Public Relations Director, said:“By establishing administrative offices and a permanent showroom in Riyadh, Dongguan companies are given a central operational base in Saudi Arabia. Combined with the Industrial Development Zone, this structure enables Saudi companies to develop deeper partnerships extending beyond procurement into research, development, and joint industrialization.”

Madam Hu Yanhong, President of Dongguan Yuhong Foreign Trade Comprehensive Service Co., Ltd. (SACNCO YUHONG), remarked:“Our partnership with SAMYCNCO Group of Companies and World Peace Development, under the shared vision of strengthening Saudi–Chinese economic ties, represents a milestone in international industrial cooperation. The Dongguan Youpin Exhibition & Sales Showroom provides a permanent window to showcase the quality and innovation of 'Made in Dongguan' products. Together with administrative offices and the Industrial Development Zone, we are building a complete ecosystem that creates long-term value for both nations.”

She added:“This partnership supports not only trade but deep-rooted industrial collaboration. It directly aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and China's Belt and Road Initiative, while providing Dongguan manufacturers with a strategic gateway to Middle Eastern markets. This integrated approach sets new standards for international economic cooperation.”







Strengthening Saudi–China Industrial Relations

The forum represents a significant step in advancing Saudi–China cooperation through a practical framework for long-term economic partnership and industrial expansion.







Event Invitation Companies were invited to participate in the Global Manufacturing Innovation Expo and Conference on August 8, 2026, to explore cooperation opportunities between Saudi and Dongguan Chinese manufacturers. The Expo focuses on:



Supply chain development

Industrial knowledge exchange

Joint manufacturing projects

Cross-border investment One-on-one business meetings







17 Billion SAR Saudi–Dongguan Collaboration

A consortium of nine Saudi and nine Dongguan-based enterprises established a strategic collaboration framework valued at an estimated 17 billion SAR. The agreement was finalized during high-level meetings in Dongguan and targets synergistic growth across multiple sectors. Key cooperation areas include intelligent robotics, artificial intelligence, digitization, industrial manufacturing, supply chain logistics, health technology, and blockchain solutions.

This collaboration represents one of the largest direct investment initiatives between Saudi private sector entities and the manufacturing heartland of the Greater Bay Area, signaling expanded cross-border industrial and technological exchange.

Participating Companies

Saudi Arabian Delegation



Al-Asaker Company – Mr. Ali Mohammed Al-Shamrani

Localization of Innovation – Eng. Tareq Al-Haidari

First Expertise – Dr. Abdulmalik

DepTech Company – Dr. Hosna Imam

Rawad Al-Azm for Economic Consulting – Dr. Hani Al-Harbi

Roya Agricultural Solutions – Mr. Turki Al-Wadaani

Alosmania Industrial Company – Mr. Abdulrahman Kharrat

Diwan Construction Corporation for General Contracting – Mr. Abdullah Al-Marhabi Bawazeer for Foodstuff Co., LTD – Mr. Bawazeer

Dongguan Chinese Delegation



Dongguan Osman Supply Chain Co., Ltd. – Mrs. Wenmin Chen

Guangdong Xiangcheng Group Co., Ltd. – Mr. Yin Fengtian

Dongguan Yuhong Foreign Trade Comprehensive Service Co., Ltd. – Mrs. Hu Yanhong

Leader (Guangdong) Life Health Technology Co., Ltd. – Ms. Fan Hui

Guangdong Weimei Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Mr. Deng Jianjun

Dongguan Chengfeng Wool Textile Co., Ltd. – Mr. Huang Yongpeng

Dongguan Yuanzong Furniture Co., Ltd. – Mr. Ren Peijing

Guangdong Doni Intelligent Robot Engineering Technology Research Center Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Leiyang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. – Ms. Dan Du Dongguan Silang Food Co., Ltd. – Mr. Winson Yuan

Delegation Cooperation

Saudi companies contributed strategic investment, market expertise, and focus on sectors aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, including food security, construction, industrialization, and economic diversification. Dongguan companies provided manufacturing capabilities, health and robotics innovation, engineering expertise, and supply chain solutions.

A spokesperson for the initiative stated:“This 17 billion Saudi Riyal collaboration reflects the alignment between Saudi Arabia's economic vision and Dongguan's manufacturing and innovation strengths. The cooperation supports the flow of goods, technology, and expertise and establishes a benchmark for Saudi–China commercial partnerships.”

Initial Collaboration Focus

The collaboration initially centers on:



Joint ventures

Technology transfer Co-development of products for Middle Eastern and global markets

Several flagship projects are expected to follow.

About the Delegations

The Saudi delegation consists of companies and consultancies active in sectors critical to the Kingdom's economic future. The Dongguan delegation represents one of China's most active manufacturing and export regions, known as the“World's Factory.”

Signing Ceremony Attendance

The signing ceremony included senior officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the City of Dongguan.

Saudi Officials Present:



Ministry of Investment

Ministry of Industry

Ministry of Municipalities and Housing

Minister of Agriculture and Environment

Ministry of Ports

Transport Authority

MODON

Saudi Industrial Development Fund Riyadh Chamber of Commerce

Saudi Business Leaders Present:



Mr. Hamza Al-Faraidi

Engineer Tariq Al-Haidari

Mr. Abdullah Al-Mubarak

Mr. Fawaz Al-Adwani Mr. Mohammed Al-Arjani

Dongguan Officials Present:



H.E. Mr. Wei Hao – CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee

H.E. Mr. Huang Tianliang – Dongguan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Mr. An Qi – Dongguan Municipal Foreign Affairs Bureau

Mr. Zhang Jianliang – Dongguan Municipal Commerce Bureau Mr. Ma Weilin – Dongguan Investment Promotion Bureau