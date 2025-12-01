Dakota Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold Mineralization In 150-Meter Step-Out Drill Hole At Richmond Hill
|Hole #
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Grade
(g/t)
|g x m
| From
(ft)
| To
(ft)
| Interval
(ft)
| Grade
(oz/ton)
|Program
|RH25C-204
|0.0
|5.8
|5.8
|0.63
|4
|0.0
|19.0
|19.0
|0.018
|Metallurgical
|
|11.9
|16.3
|4.5
|0.79
|4
|38.9
|53.6
|14.7
|0.023
|
|
|20.6
|83.1
|62.5
|1.22
|76
|67.5
|272.5
|205.0
|0.036
|
|
|88.3
|93.3
|5.0
|1.30
|6
|289.6
|306.0
|16.4
|0.038
|
|
|96.4
|110.6
|14.3
|0.95
|14
|316.2
|363.0
|46.8
|0.028
|
|
|114.9
|122.7
|7.7
|0.66
|5
|377.1
|402.4
|25.3
|0.019
|
|RH25C-219
|16.8
|24.3
|7.5
|0.60
|5
|55.0
|79.7
|24.7
|0.018
|Infill
|
|28.0
|34.2
|6.2
|0.63
|4
|92.0
|112.2
|20.2
|0.018
|
|
|37.8
|63.0
|25.2
|1.24
|31
|123.9
|206.7
|82.8
|0.036
|
|
|76.9
|82.7
|5.8
|0.55
|3
|252.4
|271.4
|19.0
|0.016
|
|RH25C-236
|0.0
|11.3
|11.3
|8.17
|93
|0.0
|37.2
|37.2
|0.238
|Metallurgical
|RH25C-286
|46.6
|50.0
|3.3
|1.92
|6
|153.0
|163.9
|10.9
|0.056
|Expansion
|
|55.8
|66.4
|10.6
|1.04
|11
|183.0
|217.8
|34.8
|0.030
|
|RH25C-290
|49.4
|58.4
|9.0
|1.04
|9
|162.2
|191.7
|29.5
|0.030
|Expansion
|RH25C-291
|8.9
|13.6
|4.7
|1.09
|5
|29.2
|44.5
|15.3
|0.032
|Metallurgical
|
|42.8
|62.6
|19.8
|0.79
|16
|140.5
|205.3
|64.8
|0.023
|
|RH25C-296
|15.6
|20.2
|4.6
|1.09
|5
|51.3
|66.4
|15.1
|0.032
|Expansion
|
|109.9
|114.8
|4.8
|1.33
|6
|360.6
|376.5
|15.9
|0.039
|
|
|126.5
|144.7
|18.3
|1.45
|27
|414.9
|474.9
|60.0
|0.042
|
|
|154.8
|162.6
|7.8
|1.41
|11
|508.0
|533.6
|25.6
|0.041
|
|RH25C-297
|85.5
|109.1
|23.6
|0.78
|18
|280.4
|357.8
|77.4
|0.023
|Infill
|RH25C-298
|No Significant Results
|Infill
|RH25C-298A
|42.6
|48.5
|5.8
|1.00
|6
|139.9
|159.0
|19.1
|0.029
|Infill
|RH25C-299
|123.8
|133.9
|10.1
|1.77
|18
|406.3
|439.3
|33.0
|0.052
|Expansion
|RH25C-302
|51.6
|56.3
|4.7
|0.57
|3
|169.2
|184.6
|15.4
|0.017
|Infill
|
|61.9
|65.5
|3.7
|0.59
|2
|203.0
|215.0
|12.0
|0.017
|
|CC-GW-03
|7.6
|19.8
|12.2
|0.87
|11
|25.0
|65.0
|40.0
|0.025
|Monitoring Well
|
|24.4
|27.4
|3.0
|2.39
|7
|80.0
|90.0
|10.0
|0.070
|
|
|62.5
|73.2
|10.7
|0.62
|7
|205.0
|240.0
|35.0
|0.018
|
|
|128.0
|140.2
|12.2
|0.52
|6
|420.0
|460.0
|40.0
|0.015
|
|CC-GW-09
|No Significant Results
|Monitoring Well
The table may contain rounding errors.Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); and gram meters ("g x m"). True thickness unknown. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters. The July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow has an open pit designed with 12.2m (40 ft) benches. The average grade for the Measured and Indicated mine plan is 0.566 g/t Au (0.017 oz/ton). A gram meter of 7 and above has been highlighted in Table 1 based on the bench height and average grade. The following condemnation holes drilled at the location of the planned heap leach pad 1 have confirmed no significant gold mineralization: RH25C-249; RH25C-255; RH25C-260; RH25C-262; RH25C-267; RH25C-271 The following monitoring water well holes drilled outside of the resource area for permitting have confirmed no significant gold mineralization: BG-GW-01/02; CC-GW-05
About Dakota Gold Corp.
Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.
Shareholder and Investor Inquiries
For more information, please contact:
Jack Henris
President and COO
Tel: +1 605-717-2540
Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 778-655-9638
Carling Gaze
VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 605-679-7429
Email: ...
Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure
James M. Berry, a Registered Member of SME and Vice President of Exploration of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding additional drilling, metallurgy and modeling; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources and potential for conversion of mineral resources into reserves; completion of a feasibility study, and/or permitting; our expectations regarding free cash flow and future financing, and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.
All references to "$" in this communication are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
