Digicann Ventures Appoints New Director To Board

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) -a company focused on opportunities within and outside of the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Fogle as a director of the Company. Jordan's appointment as a member of the board of directors (the "Board") is effective today and is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals.

"We are excited to welcome Jordan to our Board as an independent director," said Nick Kuzyk, Director and CEO of the Company. "Jordan's experience as a successful entrepreneur will be a significant asset to Digicann as it continues to seek new growth opportunities," added Mr. Kuzyk.

Jordan commented, "I am honored to join the Board of Digicann. I am the Founder and CEO of Mint, a creative marketing and advertising agency established in 2008. As a hands-on leader, I am deeply involved in driving strategic vision and creative excellence-ensuring our work consistently delivers meaningful impact for our clients and pride for our team. Over the past two decades, I have partnered with many of the country's leading brands across the technology, CPG, beverage, financial services, and lifestyle sectors. My work has focused on shaping go-to-market strategies and integrated campaigns grounded in cultural relevance and designed to build long-term brand equity. Under my leadership, Mint has grown into a 100-plus-person agency – 76% women – recognized for its strong, inclusive culture and commitment to fostering an environment where people from all backgrounds can do the best work of their careers. My passion for culture – spanning music, design, fashion, and film – continues to influence both our creative approach and the type of work we champion."

"In addition to my work in marketing, I have been an active investor for nearly two decades, maintaining a strong personal interest in the financial markets and portfolio management. Beyond Mint, I co-founded Lobby Bar and Lounge (2003-2010) and Brassaii Restaurant & Lounge (2010-2018). I currently serve on the boards of Mount Sinai's Leadership Foundation and the advisory board of Women's Brain Health Initiative. Most importantly, I am a father to two young children who keep my wife and me busy – and inspired – every day," elaborated Mr. Fogle.

About Digicann Ventures Inc.

Digicann Ventures Inc. is a company focused on opportunities within and outside of the cannabis industry. For more information about Digicann Ventures Inc. please visit and its profile page on SEDAR at

