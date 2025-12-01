Mongodb Stock Jumps After Hours On Blowout Q3 And Raised Outlook - Retail Traders Eye A Big Rally Ahead



Q3 revenue and adjusted earnings topped Wall Street expectations, driven by 30% growth in Atlas and strong customer additions.

The company lifted both its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 revenue and earnings forecasts. Message activity on Stocktwits surged, with users expressing 'extremely bullish' sentiment and expecting potential near-term upside.

Shares of MongoDB jumped over 10% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company delivered a stronger-than-expected third quarter (Q3) and raised its outlook for the rest of fiscal 2026.

Q3 Results Come In Strong

The database software maker posted $628.3 million in revenue for the quarter, a 19% jump from a year ago and significantly higher than the $593.4 million Wall Street was targeting. The bulk of that came from subscription sales, which hit $609.1 million, as services revenue rose to $19.2 million.

Atlas, MongoDB's cloud database service, continued to power results, growing 30% year over year and now making up 75% of the company's revenue.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.32, ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.79. MongoDB added another 2,600 customers in the quarter, taking its total to more than 62,500.

CEO CJ Desai said the company delivered“strong third quarter results that exceeded the high-end of our guidance,” attributing the performance to continued momentum in Atlas and stronger margins.

Full-Year Outlook Raised After A Strong Quarter

MongoDB was also optimistic about the coming months. For the fourth quarter (Q4), it anticipates revenue of $665 million to $670 million, above the $624.8 million that analysts had been targeting. It's also predicting adjusted earnings of $1.44 to $1.48 per share for the quarter.

For the full fiscal year, MongoDB now expects revenue to land between $2.434 billion and $2.439 billion, higher than Wall Street's $2.36 billion estimate. The company lifted its full-year non-GAAP earnings outlook as well, guiding to $4.76 to $4.80 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $3.64 to $3.73 and well above analysts' expectations of $3.75.

Stocktwits Users See More Room To Run

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MongoDB was 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume, placing it among the top five trending equities on the platform.

MDB sentiment and message volume as of December 1| Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“nicely done, let's see if this runner can crack $400 by end of week!!!”

Another user expects a“30% rally tomorrow...CEO on conference call expects strong growth going forward...with multiple clients interested.”

MongoDB's stock has risen 41% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.