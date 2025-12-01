Adrienne Marshall is an Assistant Professor in Geology and Geological Engineering who has a broad, interdisciplinary background in environmental sciences and water resources. Her primary area of focus is physical hydrology, with a particular interest in climate change impacts on snow and permafrost, and consequences of these changes for social and environmental outcomes.

