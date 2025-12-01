The Euro Is Betting On Divergence
. The Bank of Japan may raise rates in December & capital flight will pressure the pound.
Attempts by the US dollar to counterattack are being thwarted. The euro is rising due to accelerating German inflation, the pound is rising following the debt market's approval of Rachel Reeves' draft budget, and the yen is growing in anticipation of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan in December. Donald Trump's comments on the selection of a new Fed chair, as well as expectations for speeches by Jerome Powell and Michelle Bowman, are weighing on the dollar.
Christine Lagarde said that the ECB's interest rates are at the right level. With inflation under control, the European Central Bank is well-positioned. Indeed, there are risks of both acceleration and deceleration in consumer prices. The former includes Germany's fiscal stimulus and rising expectations of higher industrial and service prices. The latter include the strong euro, lower energy prices and imports from China.
