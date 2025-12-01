Art, Science, And Ecology Unite In Berlin Under Azerbaijani Curatorship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the Berlin Science Week 2025, Azerbaijani curator and Deputy Chair of I-opener e.V., Zuleykha Ibad, presented a two-part international program titled "Beyond Now: How to Think Like a Forest When You've Been Raised by Screens," which integrates art, science, and ecological thinking, Azernews reports.

"The opening of the festival took place on November 1 at the Berlin Museum of Natural History (Museum für Naturkunde) and was a key event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Berlin Science Week. The event brought together partners, researchers, and participating organizations, providing a platform for large-scale scientific and cultural dialogue. Representatives of scientific institutions, curators, musicians, and guests from various fields participated in the first meetings and discussions," said Zuleykha Ibad to Trend Life.

The first part of the program took place at the Mahalla Berlin space and gathered more than 500 visitors over two days. Artists Vincent Jondo and Benjamin Klo explored themes of ecology, memory, and perception through various visual approaches:



Vincent Jondeau combined 19th-century botanical illustrations with photographs of endangered plants, highlighting how nature is gradually becoming invisible. Benjamin Claux connected microscopic images of meteorites with textiles and digital video, exploring the links between ecological issues and cosmic imagination.

The second part of the program was held at the AirBerlin Alexanderplatz Project Space. It featured a panel discussion with 45 participants on the topics of ecological time, responsibility, and the collaboration between art and science. The discussion included contributions from Oliver Juan, Enrique Torres, and Vincent Jondeau, with Zuleykha Ibad as the moderator. Special attention was given to the ability of art to create emotional and visual access to scientific topics.

The "Beyond Now" program is seen as another significant step by I-opener e.V. in promoting ecological issues through art and fostering sustainable dialogue between different fields of knowledge.