Blast Ignites Major Fire at Steel Plant in Japan
(MENAFN) An early-morning explosion ignited a significant fire at a Nippon Steel installation in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, forcing emergency crews into action on Monday, local outlets confirmed.
The incident began when a blast erupted within a hot-air stove—critical equipment that generates extreme temperatures for the facility's blast furnace operations—a news agency confirmed in its coverage.
Flames quickly consumed areas beyond where the initial detonation occurred, requiring firefighters to battle the inferno for multiple hours before achieving containment, the news agency reported. Emergency responders mobilized swiftly to prevent further damage to surrounding industrial infrastructure at the sprawling manufacturing complex.
Authorities confirmed zero casualties from the industrial accident, providing relief amid concerns about worker safety at the major steel production site.
