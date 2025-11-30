Donald Trump Plans 'Long Time' Pause On Asylum For 'No Good' People

As the US administration makes several moves on country's immigration policy, President Donald Trump said that he intends to pause asylum "for a long time". "They are the people who shouldn't be in our country, including Somalians and plenty of others," Trump told reporters while referring to the Afghan national accused of shooting near White House. He was speaking to reporters on board Air Force One.

When asked about the duration of the pause on asylum, Trump said that it would be for a long time since "most of them are no good". "For a long time. No time limit. We don't want those people. We have enough problems. You know why? Because many of them are no good and they shouldn't be in our country," he added.

Trump on Targeted Countries

Launching a scathing attack on immigrants from countries like Somalia, Trump said that they don't have governments or police and "go around killing each other". "These people are the people from different countries that aren't friendly to the us and the countries that are out of control themselves. Countries like Somalia that have virtually no governmnet, military or police. All they do is go around killing each other. Then they come into our country and tell us how to run our country. We don't want them," Trump said.

Although Trump did not elaborate on the number of countries targeted, he said it is likely more than 19. "They are not good countries. They are very crime-ridden countries. They are countries that don't register from a standpoint of success. We, frankly, don't need their people in our country and telling us what to do," he added.

Trump Vows to Honour Wounded National Guard

Speaking on the attack on two members of the National Guard, Trump said, "Andrew is fighting for his life". He added that he intends to honour both of them at the White House.

Trump Slams Biden Administration Over Immigration

Trump on Sunday (local time) lambasted the previous Joe Biden administration, accusing its leaders of "screwing the country" by admitting "unchecked and unvetted" immigrants. The President also hit out at former Vice President Kamala Harris for letting "anyone and everyone come in" to the US, who was responsible for overseeing the country's border security policies and immigration enforcement efforts. "Crooked Joe Biden, Mayorkas, and so-called 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted," Trump posted on Truth Social.

DHS Blames Previous Administration for Fatal Shooting

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also accused the previous Biden administration of committing an "act of national self-sabotage" by letting immigrants like Lakanwal into the country. The department further stated that immigration requests for Afghan nationals have been suspended indefinitely.

Kristi Noem, Secretary at the DHS, has held the previous Joe Biden administration responsible for the killing of National Guard member Spec. Sarah Beckstrom in the White House shooting. "This individual's application to be in this country started under the Joe Biden administration. The consequences of the shooting and the death of Sarah are directly on the shoulders of Joe Biden and his administration," Noem said while referring to suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal being charged with first-degree murder after one of the two severely wounded National Guard members died.

Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe (24), the other National Guard member, battles for his life as he recovers from severe injuries from the shooting.

Shooting Suspect's Background

Lakanwal (29) migrated from Afghanistan in 2021 under "Operation Allies Welcome" during Joe Biden's tenure, after the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)