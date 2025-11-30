JFDA Holds Workshop On Quality Management Systems With WHO Support

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) – The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) held its second workshop on quality management systems in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), as part of the WHO technical mission's second visit.The workshop aims to strengthen JFDA's quality management system and enhance staff capacities in applying the updated WHO guidelines for quality management, continuing the ongoing cooperation between the two sides.During the opening session, JFDA Director General Rana Obeidat highlighted the institution's progress across several organizational functions under its development plan, including human resources management, digital transformation, system integration, and updating laws and regulations, in line with WHO recommendations and global best practices.Obeidat affirmed the agency's ongoing efforts to advance its Good Pharmacy Practices (GBT) functions and to achieve a higher maturity level under WHO's program for strengthening national regulatory and oversight systems, in accordance with the Royal vision for economic modernization.She also pointed to Jordan's achievement in obtaining PIC/S membership, reflecting the country's commitment to regulatory excellence, professional staff capabilities, and strong strategic partnerships. Obeidat praised WHO's continued technical support in enhancing the national regulatory and oversight system for medicines and vaccines.Acting WHO Representative in Jordan, Dr. Al-Hussein Ekhneif, emphasized that WHO's program for assessing national regulatory and oversight systems for medicines and vaccines is essential for ensuring access to high-quality, safe, and effective medicines. He added that it also drives progress toward the economic modernization vision by strengthening the pharmaceutical sector and aligning it with international quality standards.Ekhneif noted WHO's commitment to supporting JFDA in achieving its objectives and reaching the expected maturity level, stressing that developing a robust quality management system is key to applying global best practices, evidence-based evaluation, and fostering a culture of continuous organizational learning and improvement.The five-day workshop included a detailed presentation on JFDA's achievements in various organizational functions, delivered by JFDA Assistant Director General for Administrative Affairs, Maha Al-Jaghbir.