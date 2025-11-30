403
New U.S. Warning Tells Airlines To Treat Venezuelan Skies As Closed
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On 29 November 2025, Donald Trump posted a one-line message telling“airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers” to treat the airspace over and around Venezuela as completely closed.
It was not a formal legal order, but it landed on top of weeks of mounting warnings that had already pushed commercial pilots to steer clear.
Days earlier, the US Federal Aviation Administration had urged American airlines to avoid Venezuelan skies because of heavy military activity, GPS interference and an unpredictable security situation.
Spain and Portugal issued similar alerts. On 26 November, Venezuela's aviation authority retaliated by revoking the permissions of several foreign airlines that suspended flights to Caracas, accusing them of joining“state terrorism” encouraged by Washington.
Open any flight-tracking app now and Venezuela looks like a hole in the map. Planes between Europe, the Caribbean and Brazil bend around its borders instead of crossing the country directly. The few signals you see are mostly local flights or government and military aircraft.
Behind this lies a US escalation at sea. Since early September 2025, Washington has used ships, helicopters and drones to destroy at least twenty-one suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing more than eighty people.
The White House argues that this is necessary to stop cocaine and synthetic drugs such as fentanyl that help drive tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the United States each year.
Human rights organisations and several Latin American leaders say many of those killed were low-level couriers or fishers and that the operations appear to bypass courts entirely.
For them, Trump's call to“close” Venezuelan airspace is less about safety and more about pressure on a hostile government.
For expats and foreign travellers, the consequences are practical and immediate. Flights get longer and more expensive when airspace is unusable.
Insurance costs rise. Airlines under pressure cut routes, which isolates ordinary Venezuelans further from the region and the world.
The larger risk is miscalculation. Nervous air-defence crews, military jets and political brinkmanship are a bad mix.
When civilian airliners stray too close to a conflict zone, history shows, they are often the first to pay the price.
New U.S. Warning Tells Airlines To Treat Venezuelan Skies As Closed
