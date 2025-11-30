'No Questions On Kohli's 2027 WC Future': Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hailed batting legend Virat Kohli for his hard-hitting century, saying that there is "no question about anything" about his long-term future leading upto the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup with his fine batting form and fitness still intact.

Virat continued his golden run at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium and continued shutting down all doubts and questions around his long-term future with the team heading into the 2027 WC with a magnificent century that was, in many ways, reminiscent of Virat of the yesteryears, with razor-sharp footwork, sixes while stepping down the crease and his trademark aggression while celebrating.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Kotak said, "It was an outstanding knock, obviously. he batted really well. He is a thoroughly outstanding player, and he took responsibility, and the way he batted was very good. I think back is okay (question on physios checking on his back). I mean, as much as I know, he is fine. I do not know why we actually need to look at all this (Talks on Virat's future). The way he's batting, he's just brilliant, man. I wouldn't really. The way he is performing, the way his fitness is, there are no questions about anything."

The batting coach continued shutting down any talks about Rohit Sharma and Virat's long-term future, saying that the team just "enjoys during their practices" and both stalwarts are still performing well and sharing their experiences with youngsters.

Coach on Dew Factor and Bowling

Kotak admitted it got easy to bat in the second innings due to dew, and the Marco Jansen, Matthew Breetzke stand made it easy for SA. He also hailed young pacer Harshit Rana for taking quick wickets in the power play.

"After so much dew, the bowler cannot keep the ball in his hand properly, and it skids from the wicket. A lot of credit goes to Harshit for taking early wickets because otherwise, it would have been easy for batters to score runs in such dew," he added.

Match Recap: India Secures 17-Run Victory

India's Innings

In the match, SA put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand.

India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4. But a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

South Africa's Run-Chase

During the run-chase, SA lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and stared at a defeat at 11/3.

A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8.

But Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball. India is 1-0 up in the series.

Virat took the 'Player of the Match' honours. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)