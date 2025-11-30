Turkey Responds To Ukrainian Attacks On Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers
He stated that Turkish authorities are closely monitoring the attacks carried out on November 28 against the Gambian-flagged commercial tankers Kairos and Virat in the Black Sea.
"These incidents, which occurred within Turkiye's Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea, have posed serious risks to the safety of navigation, life, property, and the environment in the region. We are maintaining our contacts with the relevant parties to prevent the spread and further escalation of the war across the Black Sea, and to avoid any negative impact on Turkiye's economic interests and activities in the region," the statement read.Read also: Drones hit two Russian shadow-fleet tankers in Black Sea, SSU source says
Earlier reports said that 25 crew members were evacuated from a sanctioned tanker in the Black Sea following an explosion on November 28.
According to the maritime tracking platform Vessel Finder, the tanker Virat is currently located north of the Turkish coast near Doganyurt, outside Turkey's territorial waters.
Meanwhile, TRT Haber reported that Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, said that a fire was still ongoing at a Russian oil tanker attacked by Ukrainian naval drones.
