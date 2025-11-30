Man Wounded And Buildings Damaged In Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Hayvanenko, according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, the enemy attacked the region more than fifty times. Russian troops fired heavy artillery and used FPV drones in the Nikopol district. Nikopol, Myrivka, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack. A 32-year-old man was injured. He suffered shrapnel wounds. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," the report said.

According to Hayvanenko, the shelling damaged an agricultural enterprise, nearly a dozen private houses, six farm buildings, greenhouses, a garage, a gas station, and affected infrastructure, a gas pipeline, power lines, several cars, and a minibus.

"The aggressor did not leave Synelnykivka alone either. It targeted the Pokrovsk community with drones. A private house was destroyed. There is updated information about the consequences of the attack on the Petropavlivka community that took place at night. Four apartment buildings and one private house were damaged. Garages and two cars were destroyed," said Hayvanenko.

As reported, on the night of November 30, the enemy army attacked several areas of the Dnipropetrovsk regio, injuring two people.