Arab Book Award Arrives At 48Th Kuwait International Book Fair

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Arab Book Award, headed by Dr Hanan al-Fayyad, the award's media adviser, and including Dr Imtinan al-Samadi, a member of the media committee, participated in one of the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair's cultural events with a critical session titled: "Literary Awards: Between Honoring Creativity and Building Presence."

Dr al-Samadi pointed out that literary awards are not merely a matter of honoring and recognising an individual, but extend to a broader and more far-reaching framework, transcending mere celebration to exert a real influence on the cultural landscape.

She explained that the most important question is not simply, "Who won the award?" but rather, "What is their impact on culture?" She emphasised that awards confer significant power, generating fame, adding financial value, and facilitating translation, thus making their impact deeper and more profound than what can be directly observed. She added that awards face the challenge of maintaining their presence, because their demise means a loss of value, highlighting the importance of keeping them vibrant and dynamic.

As for Dr Hanan al-Fayyad explained that creative individuals constantly experience a state of creative anxiety, and that one of their characteristics is that they are not easily satisfied with their work. They also face suspicion when they boast about their work without hesitation. This is where awards play a crucial role in shifting the creative individual from anxiety to conscious confidence, based on rigorous standards that are free from deception or favoritism. This is achieved by placing the work against its artistic foundations. If it passes this test, the creative individual gains legitimacy that qualifies them to influence their society.

Al-Fayyad pointed out that the Arab Book Award provides a platform that celebrates outstanding works and grants creators greater opportunities for dissemination and influence. She added that the award not only honors authors but also contributes to building new pathways for the flourishing of writing through the transfer of knowledge and the exchange of ideas, making it a vital contributor to strengthening intercultural communication. Al-Fayyad further explained that the Arab Book Award continues to play its role in elevating the Arab cultural landscape by honoring works of high intellectual value and encouraging knowledge creators to produce content that raises public awareness and enriches the Arab cultural scene. She considered the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and the Arab Book Award to be two of the most important Qatari cultural prizes, alongside the many other state awards with institutional affiliations. These awards, she noted, represent two essential pillars in supporting Arab creativity and enhancing its role in enriching human culture.

Al-Fayyad concluded by pointing out that the awards do indeed contribute to reducing cultural isolation and encourage marginalized cultures to participate. She explained that the difference between the awards lies in their ability to open doors to openness without discrimination, clarifying that some awards have remained confined to a single culture, while others have been able to mark a significant step towards openness to the entire world.

Arab Book Award Literary Awards cultural landscape