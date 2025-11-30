Digitopia Tech Competition Concludes With EGP 10M In Prizes

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has awarded prizes exceeding EGP 10m ($201,000) to winning teams at the conclusion of the first“Digitopia” competition, a nationwide initiative designed to discover talent in software, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat presided over the closing ceremony, where the top six teams were honoured. The competition, described by the ministry as the largest of its kind in Egypt, drew participation from more than 25,000 innovators forming over 6,500 teams across the country.

The contest tasked participants aged 10 to 35 with developing digital solutions to societal challenges in three primary tracks: software and AI, cybersecurity, and digital arts and games.

“Digitopia represents a vision of a future based on creative thought and technology,” Talaat said, explaining that the name combines 'digital' with the Latin 'topia', implying a model society driven by innovation. He added that the competition aims to prepare generations capable of utilising technology for human welfare in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and energy.

The competition structure was divided into four age-based categories:“Impact Explorer” for primary students,“Impact Maker” for preparatory and secondary students,“Impact Innovator” for undergraduates, and“Impact Leader” for graduates and entrepreneurs up to age 35.

Chitose Noguchi, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Egypt, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration. She noted that the partnership with the ministry has become the UNDP's“largest digital programme in the Arab region,” focusing on youth inclusion and ensuring equal opportunities for women and people with disabilities.

Heba Saleh, Chairwoman of the Information Technology Institute (ITI), reported that 72 teams comprising 300 contestants reached the finals. She noted that female participation stood at 35 per cent. Saleh added that projects in the digital arts track reflected a strong Egyptian identity, while software entries offered solutions for smart education, remote patient care, and gas network monitoring.

The event was supported by a consortium of partners, including the National Telecommunication Institute, Egypt University of Informatics, and private-sector giants such as Huawei, Cisco, Telecom Egypt, Orange, Vodafone, and e& Egypt.

Winning teams included“Digital Environment Heroes” and“Mindlink” in the software track;“Awareness Heroes” and“System Guardians” in cybersecurity; and“Techno Pro” and“The Three Girls” in digital arts.

Talaat emphasised that the event marked only the beginning for the participants.“All participants are winners through the experience, practical trials, and new skills they have acquired,” he said.