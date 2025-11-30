Ashghal Continues First Roads & Infrastructure Package In Duhail South, Umm Lekhba

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority "Ashghal" continues to implement the first package of the Remaining Roads and Infrastructure Works in the Duhail South and Umm Lekhba areas.

Package 1 of the project is located east of Al Shamal Road and west of Arab League Street and extends between Al Duhail Street to the north and Al Khafji Street to the south.

Eng. Abdulaziz Khalid, project engineer in the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that the first package, upon completion, will serve around 864 residential plots, emphasizing that the project aims to develop local roads and enhance traffic safety in line with population growth, in addition to developing the infrastructure networks.

He added that the project includes the construction of a new road network approximately 22 km long, upgrading the lighting systems and installing 936 light poles, in addition to providing 3,233 parking spaces and implementing landscaping and beautification works.

It also includes constructing new infrastructure networks, including a 19 km sewage network, a 21 km stormwater, surface water, and groundwater drainage network, and an approximately 11 km treated water network.

He pointed out that excavation works are currently underway in preparation for laying stormwater drainage pipes, noting that package 1 has been divided into five stages, carried out sequentially to minimize the impact of the works on residents.

Ashghal relies heavily on local materials and manufacturers, with the local component expected to reach 70% of the total materials used, as part of the Authority's support for national industry and its â€œTaheelâ€‌ initiative launched in 2017.