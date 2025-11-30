Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Attends The Closing Ceremony Of The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix


2025-11-30 02:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witnessed the conclusion of the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix 2025, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, this evening at the Lusail International Circuit.

The race was attended by President Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies, Ministers, senior officials and guests of the award.

Gulf Times

