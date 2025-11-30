Amir Attends The Closing Ceremony Of The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

The race was attended by President Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies, Ministers, senior officials and guests of the award.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.