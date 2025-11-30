Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For December 2025


2025-11-30 02:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced on Sunday the fuel prices in the State of Qatar for December 2025, as the prices of diesel remained stable, while 95-octane gasoline (super) and 91-octane gasoline (premium) prices increased has set the prices for diesel at 2.05 QAR per liter, the 95-octane gasoline (super) at QAR 2.05 per liter, and the 91-octane gasoline (premium) at QAR 2.00 per liter.

Gulf Times

