Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For December 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced on Sunday the fuel prices in the State of Qatar for December 2025, as the prices of diesel remained stable, while 95-octane gasoline (super) and 91-octane gasoline (premium) prices increased has set the prices for diesel at 2.05 QAR per liter, the 95-octane gasoline (super) at QAR 2.05 per liter, and the 91-octane gasoline (premium) at QAR 2.00 per liter.
