Svyrydenko: Industry-Led Business Initiatives Should Become Part Of State Policy

"I had the opportunity to deliver a lecture for the GR Specialist course at the Center of Excellence in Government Relations (GR) at KSE. I shared insights on how the government works and how businesses can build effective cooperation with the state," Svyrydenko said.

She stressed that business initiatives capable of boosting economic growth must become part of state policy. That is why it is important to learn about such proposals in a timely manner and jointly explore ways to implement them.

"One of the most effective forms of cooperation is regional visits. Together with relevant ministers, we meet local entrepreneurs, talk about the Made in Ukraine policies, and collect feedback - what works, what is lacking, and which issues need solutions. Ministry teams then work through these matters together with business, and finalized decisions are approved at Cabinet meetings," she said.

Svyrydenko offered her usual advice for entrepreneurs: the most effective approach is to engage directly with the relevant departments and take part in developing policy alongside them.

"I was glad to see at the course those with whom we have already built systematic cooperation during regional visits. I thank KSE for the invitation and the attendees for their interest and willingness to work together for results," she added.