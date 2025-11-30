Totalenergies Takes The Field As Platinum Partner Of Emirates Dubai 7S

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2025 – TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East announces its strategic partnership with the Emirates Dubai 7s as the Platinum Partner in the Energy category for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, just ahead of the much-anticipated upcoming event.

This new partnership underscores TotalEnergies' commitment to fostering community engagement through sports. As excitement grows for this prestigious annual sports and entertainment festival in the region, TotalEnergies aims to enhance the overall experience for participants and spectators by bringing energy, innovation, and memorable activities.

Attendees can enjoy sim-racing experiences in the festival area, along with other fun activities designed to keep the energy soaring for both adults and children throughout the event, while the public can look out for TotalEnergies' social media contests to win general access invites for each day of the festival, goodies, and discounts for oil change.

Thomas Vigneron, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East & Central Asia, commented:“We are pleased to join hands with Emirates Dubai 7s as a Platinum Partner. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to engage with communities and celebrate people's passion for sports. At TotalEnergies, we believe in the powerful synergy of energy and sports to inspire and elevate experiences. Emirates Dubai 7s is more than a tournament, it's an arena where passion, dedication and teamwork come alive! And we are proud to be part of this incredible journey.”

Founded in 1970, Emirates Dubai 7s is the longest running sports event in the Middle East and one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the sporting calendar. Emirates Dubai 7s includes invitational rugby, cricket, padel, netball and fitness competitions, and attracts thousands of sports enthusiasts from across the world.

The 2025 season of Emirates Dubai 7s will take place from November 28th to 30th at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East:

TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East (TEMME) is a fully owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies based in Dubai. It is active in manufacturing and marketing of the entire range of automotive, industrial, marine lubricants & greases in the entire Middle East and Central Asian regions. It also markets aviation fuels, special fuels and special additives to clean and enhance the performance of engines. TEMME is committed to the highest standards of quality, safety, health, and environment. Its mission is to provide the latest technology and highest services to the customers.

About TotalEnergies in the United Arab Emirates:

TotalEnergies has been present in the United Arab Emirates for more than 80 years and is today one of the 1st foreign companies active in the country. In the Upstream sector, through its longstanding partnership with ADNOC, TotalEnergies in the UAE is one of the main contributors to the Company's hydrocarbon production. TotalEnergies in the UAE continues to grow in the renewable sector, especially in the field of distributed generation where it holds a leading position. The Company has also a top position in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of automotive and industrial lubricants with a blending plant supplying the whole region. Societal and sustainable development is key for TotalEnergies in the UAE: the Company is actively committed with stakeholders such as Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, Emirates Foundation, ADMAF and is involved with UAE universities for the development of Emirati youth.

