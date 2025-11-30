Parliament Winter Session: Opposition To Raise SIR, Minority Issues

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 1, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer on Sunday emphasised the need to discuss several key issues in the Parliament Winter Session, including the Special Investigation Report (SIR), harassment of minorities, and atrocities against them.

Speaking with ANI, he stressed that the sanctity of Parliament is diminishing and urged discussions on the PM SHRI program, the labour code, and ensuring the independence of the judiciary. "Almost all parties have said that SIR should be discussed. We are saying that the sanctity of Parliament is diminishing. Similarly, another issue I've emphasised is the harassment of minorities. You know, there are various kinds of atrocities being committed. So that needs to be addressed. The PM SHRI program, the labour code, these things should also be discussed in detail. The independence of the judiciary must be ensured, and that should also be discussed...," said Basheer.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the upcoming session is expected to see "discussions" across several subjects raised by Opposition parties. "This time it seems that discussions will be held. Opposition parties have come up with many issues..." he said. Referring to recent political developments, he added, "Things have changed after the people of Bihar have given their mandate... The Election Commission is doing a tremendous job. SIR is going on in 12 states at the same time."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 at 10 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.

The government convened an all-party meeting today at 11 am ahead of the session, which will run from December 1 to December 19.

Key Bills and Financial Business on Agenda

According to sources, Parliament will take up significant legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

On the financial front, the House will also take up the presentation, discussion, and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, along with the related Appropriation Bill. (ANI)

