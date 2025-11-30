Iran To Open General Consulate In Van

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An Iranian general consulate will soon be opened in the Turkish city of Van, Trend reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi announced the plan at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Tehran on November 30.

Araghchi said the new consulate will give fresh momentum to bilateral relations and increase the number of Iranian consulates general in Türkiye. Beyond standard consular functions, it will also promote cooperation between the border provinces of the two countries.

The Iranian minister emphasized that Iran and Türkiye are not only neighbors but also friendly nations with deep historical and cultural ties. He noted that the countries' borders have long been ones of peace and friendship. In this context, 2025 has been declared the“Year of Iran-Türkiye Culture,” with numerous joint events planned.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Tehran on the same day for discussions with Iranian officials.