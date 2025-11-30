403
Tehran, Riyadh Seek Deeper Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and visiting Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati discussed Sunday strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional developments.
This came during a meeting held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry's headquarters, the ministry said in a press release.
The Saudi official's visit is part of ongoing diplomatic consultations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and exchange of views on key regional issues, particularly the situation in occupied Palestine, as well as developments in Lebanon and Syria, it added. (end)
