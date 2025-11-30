403
TBWA\RAAD Makes Fast Company Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies List for a Fourth Year, Winning in Advertising and Workplace
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai – November 28, 2025 — TBWA\RAAD has been named to Fast Company Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2025, earning recognition in two categories—Advertising, Branding & PR and Workplace. This marks TBWA\RAAD’s fourth straight appearance on the list.
Fast Company Middle East’s annual ranking spotlights companies reshaping industries and delivering measurable impact across the region. TBWA\RAAD’s dual honors underscore its momentum on both sides of the innovation equation: the work and the workplace.
•Advertising, Branding & PR: Recognizes TBWA\RAAD’s application of its Disruption® philosophy to build brand platforms, breakthrough experiences, and business-driving creativity for clients across the region.
•Workplace: Highlights sustained investment in people: learning programs, leadership development, well-being initiatives, and an inclusive, collaborative culture designed to scale creativity.
“We’re extremely proud to be recognized for the fourth year running, and to earn a double win for the second year in a row”, said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. “This milestone reflects our belief that Disruption® isn’t just a creative approach; it’s an operating system. When you build a place where people are trusted to challenge norms and turn ideas into impact, innovation becomes a habit, not a headline. Our clients’ courage and our Pirates’ relentlessness make the work, and the results, undeniable.”
In a market transformed by AI and experience-driven retail, TBWA\RAAD equips brands to read culture in real time and translate it into growth: new customers, stronger loyalty, and better performance.
