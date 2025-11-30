Russians Damage Municipal Enterprise In Dnipro District Of Kherson
“At around 6:30 a.m., Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the Dnipro district. The territory of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council was hit by the enemy strike,” the report said.
It is noted that no one was injured. The RMA also published photos of the aftermath of the shelling.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in Kherson on the morning of Sunday, November 30, due to Russian shelling. Three people were injure d.
