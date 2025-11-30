Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Damage Municipal Enterprise In Dnipro District Of Kherson

2025-11-30 06:06:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At around 6:30 a.m., Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the Dnipro district. The territory of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council was hit by the enemy strike,” the report said.



 Read also: Russians kill two people and wound seven others in Kherson region in one day

It is noted that no one was injured. The RMA also published photos of the aftermath of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in Kherson on the morning of Sunday, November 30, due to Russian shelling. Three people were injure d.

UkrinForm

