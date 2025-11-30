Russians Damage Municipal Enterprise In Dnipro District Of Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At around 6:30 a.m., Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the Dnipro district. The territory of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council was hit by the enemy strike,” the report said.

It is noted that no one was injured. The RMA also published photos of the aftermath of the shelling.

