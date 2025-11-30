Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur's Journey Ends In Shocking Eviction

The storm inside the Bigg Boss 19 house just got its most explosive twist yet - Ashnoor Kaur is out. During the crucial 'Ticket To Finale' task, she allegedly struck fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. The show's host, Salman Khan, slammed her action as a serious rule breach, and forced her eviction - farewell, dreams of the finale.

