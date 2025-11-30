Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CM Mohan Yadav's Son Reaches Mass-Wedding Venue To Marry Dr Ishita Patel


2025-11-30 05:00:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ujjain witnessed a special moment as Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, son of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, arrived at the venue of a grand mass-wedding ceremony to marry Dr Ishita Patel. The event drew attention for its simplicity, cultural significance and the CM family's participation in a public celebration.

MENAFN30112025007385015968ID1110415047



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search