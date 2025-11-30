CM Mohan Yadav's Son Reaches Mass-Wedding Venue To Marry Dr Ishita Patel

Ujjain witnessed a special moment as Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, son of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, arrived at the venue of a grand mass-wedding ceremony to marry Dr Ishita Patel. The event drew attention for its simplicity, cultural significance and the CM family's participation in a public celebration.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.