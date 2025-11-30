Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 30, 2025
-
Why picked: Legendary MPB artist delivers emotive Northeastern ballads in the Circo Voador series-timeless performance ideal for expats appreciating Brazil's poetic songbook on a Sunday.
Start: 21:00
Address: Praça Santos Dumont, 1, Gávea
Website: Eventim - Fagner
-
Why picked: Sultry jazz vocalist interprets standards with Brazilian flair in a sophisticated Copacabana club-elegant Sunday option for expats seeking refined melodies by the beach.
Start: 19:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Eventim - Andrea Dutra
-
Why picked: Lapa's historic house offers a communal Sunday roda with live percussion and vocals-authentic energy for expats closing the month with carioca rhythm.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
-
Why picked: Vibrant roots samba amid antiques in a multi-floor Centro venue-blending dance, history, and warmth for expats' relaxed weekend finale.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
Website: href="" target="_blank" co
-
Macacos Monólogo (17:00)
- Teatro Vannucci, Shopping da Gávea, Gávea. Clayton Nascimento's poignant solo on racial themes; tickets via Sympla.
Adriana - Hotel Vila Galé (19:00)
- Rua do Riachuelo, 124, Lapa. Samba-infused performance; Sympla.
Centro/Lapa: Begin at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-seamless historic flow.
Copacabana → Gávea: Start with Andrea Dutra at Blue Note (19:00), then 20–30 minutes to Jockey Club for Fagner (21:00)-elegant progression.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Gávea, Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Botafogo ↔ Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Sunday, November 30, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment