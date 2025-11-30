Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 30, 2025


2025-11-30 05:00:36
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Fagner performs MPB classics at Jockey Club Brasileiro (21:00), Andrea Dutra brings jazz-infused vocals to Blue Note Rio (19:00), Carioca da Gema hosts its weekly Samba do Domingo (19:30), and roots samba fills Rio Scenarium (19:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Fagner - Jockey Club Brasileiro (21:00)
  • Why picked: Legendary MPB artist delivers emotive Northeastern ballads in the Circo Voador series-timeless performance ideal for expats appreciating Brazil's poetic songbook on a Sunday.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Praça Santos Dumont, 1, Gávea
  • Website: Eventim - Fagner
Andrea Dutra - Blue Note Rio (19:00)
  • Why picked: Sultry jazz vocalist interprets standards with Brazilian flair in a sophisticated Copacabana club-elegant Sunday option for expats seeking refined melodies by the beach.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Eventim - Andrea Dutra
Samba do Domingo - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's historic house offers a communal Sunday roda with live percussion and vocals-authentic energy for expats closing the month with carioca rhythm.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Sunday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Vibrant roots samba amid antiques in a multi-floor Centro venue-blending dance, history, and warmth for expats' relaxed weekend finale.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Macacos Monólogo (17:00) - Teatro Vannucci, Shopping da Gávea, Gávea. Clayton Nascimento's poignant solo on racial themes; tickets via Sympla.
  • Adriana - Hotel Vila Galé (19:00) - Rua do Riachuelo, 124, Lapa. Samba-infused performance; Sympla.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Begin at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-seamless historic flow.

Copacabana → Gávea: Start with Andrea Dutra at Blue Note (19:00), then 20–30 minutes to Jockey Club for Fagner (21:00)-elegant progression.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Gávea, Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Botafogo ↔ Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Sunday, November 30, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

