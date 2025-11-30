Bangladesh Add Shamim Hossain For Third Ireland T20I

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Bangladesh have recalled middle-order batter Shamim Hossain for the third and final T20I against Ireland, a decision that follows an unusual public disagreement between captain Litton Das and the national selectors. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

The recall comes just days after Litton openly questioned Shamim's exclusion from the squad, saying neither he nor head coach Phil Simmons had been consulted. Litton expressed surprise before the first match, noting that captains are usually kept informed about selection decisions.

“I think it would have been better if (Shamim) was in the team. But this is not my call, (it is) totally the selectors' call. I don't know why, but the selector dropped Shamim without giving us notice. I have known that a captain would know which player would be in the team, and which player would be out of the team. I don't see any reason behind Shamim getting dropped. It would have been better if he was in the team,” Litton had said before the first game.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain, however, dismissed the need to seek the captain's approval, explaining that Shamim had been left out to give Mahidul Islam Ankon an opportunity in the middle order. His remarks appeared to deepen tensions that have lingered since Litton was axed from the ODI side during last year's Sri Lanka series.

Despite Shamim's recent lean run, scores of 0, 0, 1 and 1 in his last four T20I innings, the sudden reversal from the selection panel has raised eyebrows, hinting at more than just tactical considerations behind the scenes.

With the series finely poised at 1-1, all eyes will now be on how the reintegrated Shamim fits into a squad navigating both on-field challenges and off-field friction.

Bangladesh squad for third T20I against Ireland

Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan (vc), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain