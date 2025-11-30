PSIS Celebrates ALN Graduation Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pearling Season International School (PSIS) hosted the Graduation Ceremony of the Additional Learning Needs (ALN) Department, a celebration that recognised the achievements, perseverance, and personal growth of students who have thrived through the school's inclusive learning programmes.

This year, PSIS celebrated its first cohort of 20 graduates. The event gathered students, parents, families, and staff, creating a wonderful atmosphere of pride and unity. Families joined in the celebration to witness their children's accomplishments, as teachers and coordinators commended the students for their independence, progress, and dedication throughout the year.

At the core of this celebration lies Pearling Season International School's strong commitment to inclusive education and holistic development. The school continues to provide a nurturing and academically challenging environment that values diversity, celebrates individuality, and supports every student to reach their full potential.

ASDAN (Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network) is a UK-based educational charity providing qualifications designed to prepare young people for adult life, further education, and employment.

Its focus on applied learning and personal development aligns perfectly with Qatar's National Vision for inclusive and equitable education.

“ASDAN bridges learning with real life,” said Ljubica Boshkova, Coordinator of the ALN Department at PSIS.“Our students gain transferable skills - from time management to self-advocacy - that equip them for independence and meaningful careers.”

“Today's ceremony is a true reflection of what makes our school special,” said Lynsey Edment, Principal of the Al Gharaffa Branch.“We believe that every child deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Our students have worked incredibly hard, and we are immensely proud of their achievements. The support from families and the dedication of our teachers have been instrumental in making this journey a success.”