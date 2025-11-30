7 Detained In Badghis Over Illegal Logging

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Security forces have detained seven individuals on charges of illegally cutting down trees in separate operations in the Ab Kamari and Bala Murghab districts of western Badghis province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said,“A forest protection unit detained seven individuals on charges of cutting trees during separate operations on Saturday night.”

He added that the cases of the detainees have been referred to judicial authorities for further investigation.

