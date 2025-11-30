Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
7 Detained In Badghis Over Illegal Logging

7 Detained In Badghis Over Illegal Logging


2025-11-30 04:00:19
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Security forces have detained seven individuals on charges of illegally cutting down trees in separate operations in the Ab Kamari and Bala Murghab districts of western Badghis province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said,“A forest protection unit detained seven individuals on charges of cutting trees during separate operations on Saturday night.”

He added that the cases of the detainees have been referred to judicial authorities for further investigation.

kk/sa

MENAFN30112025000174011037ID1110414838



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search