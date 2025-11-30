CEB Requests Temporary Shutdown Of Rooftop Solar Systems To Stabilize Grid
In an official statement, the CEB noted that unusually low electricity demand has created an imbalance in the system, posing a risk to reliable grid operations. As a precautionary measure, the Board is seeking voluntary cooperation from solar users to disconnect their inverters during the specified period.
“To ensure the reliable and stable operation of the national grid during this emergency situation, the Ceylon Electricity Board kindly requests rooftop solar system owners to voluntarily switch off their solar inverters today until 3:00 PM due to the significantly low demand observed in the system,” the statement read.
The CEB further expressed appreciation for public support, noting that collective action is essential to ensure an uninterrupted and secure power supply nationwide.
Currently, rooftop solar generation fed into the grid cannot be centrally controlled, and system operators lack real-time visibility on the total output available, making emergency measures dependent on public cooperation.
