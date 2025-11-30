403
Qatar Takes the Lead on TOD with an Unmatched Lineup of Sports & Entertainment Events
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) TOD, the MENA streaming platform by beIN MEDIA GROUP, brings together Qatar’s most iconic cultural and sporting moments in a curated line-up that celebrates the nation’s creativity, passion, and global standing. From major film premieres to world-class tournaments, here are four must-watch highlights streaming now.
1. Doha Film Festival Trailers – Exclusively on TOD
As the official Media Partner of the Doha Film Festival, TOD brought the region even closer to the action - from hosting the Opening Night Ceremony on the platform for viewers across MENA, to welcoming some of its biggest talents to the red carpet, including Ayça Ayşin Turan, Jassim Al Nabhan, and others from upcoming TOD Originals. TOD also featured a dedicated rail of DFF film trailers, which sparked curiosity and conversations across the region. Film lovers can explore an exclusive selection of festival title trailers on TOD — including Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake, My Father and Qaddafi, With Hasan in Gaza, The President’s Cake, Khartoum, Renoir, Shoot the People, and Writing Hawa. Early platform data shows strong traction across MENA, with Iraq, the UAE, and Egypt leading viewership.
2. FIFA U-17 World Cup Finals – The Future of Football
Nov 3 - Nov 27, 2025
The FIFA U-17 World Cup Finals have now reached their peak with Portugal and Austria set to face off in the final on November 27. After weeks of intense competition among 48 national teams, both sides have emerged as standout contenders. Portugal, with their trademark technical flair, and Austria as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, thanks to their disciplined, high-energy style of play. With national pride, rising talent, and the championship title on the line, the Portugal-Austria clash promises a fast-paced, high-pressure finale as both nations fight to claim the top spot.
3. Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix – High-Octane Action
Nov 28 - Nov 30, 2025
TOD also brings viewers the thrill of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, held under the Lusail Circuit’s iconic floodlights. Known for its sweeping corners, high-speed drama, and desert-night ambience, the Qatar GP has quickly become a fan-favourite stop on the F1 calendar.
This year’s edition will also feature the high-stakes Sprint format, giving fans an extra dose of wheel-to-wheel action before the main race. And with the Qatar GP positioned as the penultimate round of the 2025 season, every point on the desert circuit could prove decisive in shaping the championship battle.
4. FIFA Arab Cup 2025 – Free to View on TOD
Dec 1 - Dec 18, 2025
The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 returns to TOD, and it’s completely free to stream. Algeria arrives as reigning champions, joining regional powerhouses including Qatar, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Tunisia. The tournament is known for delivering some of the region’s fiercest rivalries, from Egypt vs Morocco to Saudi Arabia vs Qatar, guaranteeing high-pressure football and electric atmospheres from the very first whistle. With every moment available at no cost, fans across the region can follow the action live, only on TOD.
