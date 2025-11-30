Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Congress Says Parliament Winter Session Likely To Be 'Shortest Ever' As All-Party Meet Ends-Which Demands Did It Raise?

Congress Says Parliament Winter Session Likely To Be 'Shortest Ever' As All-Party Meet Ends-Which Demands Did It Raise?


2025-11-30 03:10:07
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday said the upcoming Parliament Winter Session is likely to be“shortest-ever” as the all-party meet concludes. MP Gaurav Gogoi stated it will be 19-days long, of which discussions will take place only for 15 days and alleged that the government wants to derail it.

It sought discussion on national security, air pollution, ensuring purity of voter list, farmers' issues and foreign policy, according to PTI. Gogoi asserted the opposition is standing together, and does not want Parliament to be used only to sing“paeans of just one person”.

Which five demands did the Congress raise in all-party meet?
  • Gogoi stated that his party called for a discussion on the nation's security situation, particularly after the Delhi blast.

    2. He mentioned,“The second is the security of democracy. The EC before, during and after elections is acting in a biased manner. There should be a discussion on the purity of the voter list.”

    3. He added that the Congress also pressed for a discussion on air pollution.

    4. "Fourth is economic security. Farmers are not getting the right prices....also security against natural disasters,” Gogoi said.

    5. He further said,“We also raised the issue of foreign policy. India is formulating its foreign policy on the basis of other countries. Someone does not like us buying oil from Russia. Another country is investing in its defence and we are not ready."

    (This is a developing story. More to come)

