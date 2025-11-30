Virgin Atlantic To Boost UK‐India Air Connection

Dhaka: Virgin Atlantic Airways said it will increase services between London Heathrow and Bengaluru (Bangalore) during the first three months of 2026.

The number of flights will increase from seven to 11 a week between January and March 2026.

The Heathrow-Bengaluru route was launched in March 2024 and Virgin said India is its largest growth market outside of the US.

The airline already operates double daily flights from Heathrow to Delhi and Mumba and has a partnership with IndiGo, which provides connections to 33 destinations across India.

The Bengaluru service is operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, 192 Economy seats and the Upper Class social space.

Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jaervinen said:“We're delighted to be strengthening our Bengaluru service, reflecting strong customer demand and our continued commitment to India.”

