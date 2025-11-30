Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices
The Azeri Light CIF crude from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $1.66, or 2.46 percent, compared to last week, averaging $65.90 per barrel. During the period, the highest price reached $67.04 per barrel, while the lowest dropped to $64.80 per barrel.
On FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Azeri Light crude averaged $65.42 per barrel, down $1.61, or 2.46 percent, from the previous week. Prices fluctuated between a high of $64.96 and a low of $62.68 per barrel.
Urals crude averaged $44.65 per barrel, declining by $5.41, or 10.8 percent, from last week, with weekly highs and lows of $46.71 and $43.30 per barrel, respectively.
Meanwhile, Dated Brent crude averaged $63.76 per barrel, up $0.46, or 0.73 percent, from the prior week, reaching a maximum of $64.44 and a minimum of $62.84 per barrel during the reporting period.
