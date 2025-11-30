403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Harmanpreet Kaur Urges Graduates of Marwadi University to Lead with Confidence, Persistence & Humility
(MENAFN- Value360india) Rajkot, 27th November 2025: Indian’women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed graduating students at the 8th Convocation Ceremony held at Marwadi University, urging them to pursue their goals with resilience, clarity, and self-belief. Speaking to a packed audience of students, faculty, and families, she reflected on her journey in cricket and emphasise that success is built on consistent effort, focus, and inner conviction not external comparisons or validation. This is the beauty of learning and even champions are still learning. The day you stop learning, you stop growing
The ceremony onoured 3,358 graduating stu ents across engineering, management, science, law, commerce, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and liberal studies, long with 45 gold medallists, who received their medals from Harmanpreet.
Drawing from her own career, Harmanpreet highlighted how self-doubt, societal expectations, and constant comparis’n with men’s cricket shaped her early challenges. She urged students to define their journeys on their own terms rather than through externa be“chmarks. “People will compare you, question you, and tell ’ou what you can’t do. But when you trust yourself and lead your own path, you stop looking sideways and sta”t mo ing forward,” she said.
She spoke about the responsibility of representing India on the global stage, noting that resilience and collective strength are what helped the women’s team rise to win major international honours. She described Ind’a’s recent ICC Women's World Cup win as a milestone shaped not just by preparation on the field, but by belief, teamwork, and national supp rt.““Our win wasn't just ours it belonged to every girl who dared to dream, every parent who supported us, and every fan who be”ieve ,” she added.
Harmanpreet encouraged students to stay humble, support those around them, and carry others forward as hey“grow. “Be kind, be humble, and take people along with you. Strength is not only in personal achievement but in liftin” oth rs too,” she said.
Reflecting on the significance of the milestone, she congratulated parents for supportin’ their children’s aspirations and applauded students for their hard work and perseverance.
The ceremony onoured 3,358 graduating stu ents across engineering, management, science, law, commerce, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and liberal studies, long with 45 gold medallists, who received their medals from Harmanpreet.
Drawing from her own career, Harmanpreet highlighted how self-doubt, societal expectations, and constant comparis’n with men’s cricket shaped her early challenges. She urged students to define their journeys on their own terms rather than through externa be“chmarks. “People will compare you, question you, and tell ’ou what you can’t do. But when you trust yourself and lead your own path, you stop looking sideways and sta”t mo ing forward,” she said.
She spoke about the responsibility of representing India on the global stage, noting that resilience and collective strength are what helped the women’s team rise to win major international honours. She described Ind’a’s recent ICC Women's World Cup win as a milestone shaped not just by preparation on the field, but by belief, teamwork, and national supp rt.““Our win wasn't just ours it belonged to every girl who dared to dream, every parent who supported us, and every fan who be”ieve ,” she added.
Harmanpreet encouraged students to stay humble, support those around them, and carry others forward as hey“grow. “Be kind, be humble, and take people along with you. Strength is not only in personal achievement but in liftin” oth rs too,” she said.
Reflecting on the significance of the milestone, she congratulated parents for supportin’ their children’s aspirations and applauded students for their hard work and perseverance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment