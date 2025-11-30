403
ESA Embarks on Defense Initiatives in “Historic” Shift
(MENAFN) The European Space Agency (ESA) is set to enter the realm of defense projects for the first time, a development it is calling “historic.”
A resolution passed by its 23 member nations asserts that the agency possesses the capabilities to create space systems “for security and defense.”
Both the EU and NATO are investing tens of billions of euros, drawn from taxpayers and borrowed funds, into backing defense companies and producing weaponry, citing Russia as an immediate threat.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that EU leaders are exaggerating the perceived danger to advance their own political objectives and channel funds into the arms sector.
The ESA’s upcoming budget dedicates a record €22.1 billion (approximately $24 billion) for the next three years. Its membership spans nearly all European NATO nations, alongside non-NATO countries such as Switzerland and Austria.
This new financial plan marks a significant increase from the prior €17 billion allocation. Germany is the largest contributor, providing €5 billion, followed by France and Italy with over €3 billion each.
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher highlighted Poland’s pivotal role in advocating for the agency’s revised strategic focus.
He also confirmed that Warsaw is currently negotiating to host a new ESA facility devoted to projects centered on security.
