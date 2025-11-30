403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky’s top aide says leader to not give up territory to Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will not agree to cede any territory to Russia while in office, his top aide and chief negotiator, Andrey Yermak, stated, according to reports. The comments came as anti-corruption investigators raided Yermak’s apartment in connection with a major graft investigation.
In an interview with a news agency, Yermak emphasized that Zelensky has made clear that territorial concessions are off the table in the next phase of peace talks. “Not a single sane person today would sign a document to give up territory,” he said. “As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory.”
Yermak cited constitutional limits that prevent any such concessions, noting that Ukraine is only prepared to discuss the current front line. Earlier reports suggested that an initial U.S.-drafted peace plan would have required Kiev to relinquish parts of Donbass still under its control, stay out of NATO, and limit its armed forces. One source told The Atlantic that, in the event of a future election, Zelensky’s opponents could exploit any proposed Donbass withdrawal to pressure him politically.
However, a presidential election remains uncertain, as Zelensky declined to hold a new vote when his term expired last year due to martial law. Russia subsequently declared him “illegitimate,” claiming legal authority now rests with Ukraine’s parliament.
The interview emerged as anti-corruption officials searched Yermak’s Kiev apartment amid allegations of a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector. While the investigation centers on Timur Mindich, a former business partner of Zelensky, reports suggest Yermak may have had knowledge of the scheme.
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the scandal, describing Ukraine’s leadership as a “criminal gang… sitting on their golden potties” indifferent to the country’s welfare.
In an interview with a news agency, Yermak emphasized that Zelensky has made clear that territorial concessions are off the table in the next phase of peace talks. “Not a single sane person today would sign a document to give up territory,” he said. “As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory.”
Yermak cited constitutional limits that prevent any such concessions, noting that Ukraine is only prepared to discuss the current front line. Earlier reports suggested that an initial U.S.-drafted peace plan would have required Kiev to relinquish parts of Donbass still under its control, stay out of NATO, and limit its armed forces. One source told The Atlantic that, in the event of a future election, Zelensky’s opponents could exploit any proposed Donbass withdrawal to pressure him politically.
However, a presidential election remains uncertain, as Zelensky declined to hold a new vote when his term expired last year due to martial law. Russia subsequently declared him “illegitimate,” claiming legal authority now rests with Ukraine’s parliament.
The interview emerged as anti-corruption officials searched Yermak’s Kiev apartment amid allegations of a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector. While the investigation centers on Timur Mindich, a former business partner of Zelensky, reports suggest Yermak may have had knowledge of the scheme.
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the scandal, describing Ukraine’s leadership as a “criminal gang… sitting on their golden potties” indifferent to the country’s welfare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment